ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bomb threat called into the Rowan County fulfillment facility of Chewy, a popular online pet supply retailer, turned out to be a false alarm, according to the sheriff’s office.

At about 2 p.m. on Thursday, the Chewy facility in Rowan County received a call reporting a bomb threat. Chewy informed the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, prompting deputies to evacuate the building and Rowan County Emergency Management to set up a command located at the facility.

Cabarrus, Iredell and Davidson County sheriff’s offices, as well as the U.S. Marshals Service, responded to help.

Investigators sent K-9 teams into the building but did not find anything suspicious. At 6:30 p.m., investigators said the facility was clear.

Rowan County detectives continue to investigate.

“We would like to thank all the agencies who assisted in this incident today and ask anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Office,” said Rowan County Chief Deputy Jason Owens.