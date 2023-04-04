COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — Judge Clifton Newman on Monday agreed to a request by prosecutors and reinstated bond for Alex Murdaugh’s accused accomplice Curtis Eddie Smith.

Smith has a $250,000 surety bond and remains under house arrest.

He was indicted for multiple crimes alongside Murdaugh, including the failed suicide-for-hire plot in which Murdaugh allegedly paid Smith to shoot him on the side of a rural Colleton County road in an effort to secure a life insurance payout for Murdaugh’s son, Buster, as well as multiple drug-related and financial crimes.

Smith’s bond was previously revoked after he violated conditions multiple times. Smith claimed that he was unaware he was violating his bond by leaving his home for work without prior approval.

Prosecutor John Meadors told Newman that while he felt revoking Smith’s bond at the time was the right move, Smith’s cooperation in the time since his bond was revoked warrants reinstating it.

Meadors said that he promised to advocate for Smith’s bond to be reinstated in exchange for Smith’s cooperation against Murdaugh.

Smith’s team said that they have gone to great lengths to make sure Smith understands bond conditions. Smith said that if he is allowed to go back to his property, “ain’t nobody gonna drag me off.”

“I understand the significance of these cases as [they’re] tied in with Alex Murdaugh,” Smith said, “and I totally understand the importance of the letter of my bond.”

Smith told Newman that he has gained around 55 pounds since being incarcerated. He said that his sugar and blood pressure are off the charts, and the lack of medical treatment for the titanium rods in his back prevents him from doing any sort of exercise.