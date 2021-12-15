Book that drew ire from North Carolina’s lieutenant governor removed from Wake County libraries

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A book that drew sharp criticism from North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has now been removed from Wake County Public Libraries.

“Gender Queer” was added to Wake County Public Libraries’ adult collection in 2019, according to spokeswoman Alice Avery. The book, which explores gender identity, was written by Maia Kobabe and was published in 2019.

Avery said WCPL recently received a “request for reconsideration” about “Gender Queer” which led to the title being reviewed.

“After the review, WCPL determined that the book does contain explicit illustrations that do not align with WCPL’s selection policy,” Avery said in a statement to CBS 17.

“Gender Queer” is the only book pulled from the libraries during the 2021 calendar year.

In October, Robinson brought the book into the spotlight after he made comments referring to being transgender and homosexuality as “filth.”

As calls for his resignation grew, Robinson posted a video defending what he said and calling attention to three books he said were in North Carolina schools, including “George,” “Lawn Boy,” and “Gender Queer.”

In the video, he showed explicit images from “Gender Queer.”

The book has sparked controversy across the country including in South Carolina where Gov. Henry McMaster requested an investigation into “obscene and pornographic materials” in public schools after parents complained about the contents of “Gender Queer.”