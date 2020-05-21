Boone Hall Plantation re-opens today, will implement health measures

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Boone Hall Plantation is now reopened on select days to the public.

Leaders with Boone Hall Plantation say they are taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously and have implemented a number of precautionary measures to ensure safety of visitors and employees.

A temperature screening will be conducted at the Front Gate for all visitors and employees. Boone Hall says anyone with an elevated temperature will not be allowed on the property.

All Boone Hall guides will wear protective gloves and face masks and various areas on the property will be “fogged” with disinfectant at different times throughout the day.

Those visiting the plantation are asked to maintain proper social distancing measures, which will be enforced by staff stationed outdoors at various locations on the property.

Public restrooms will be available except during periodic cleaning scheduled throughout the day. Leaders say sanitation stations have been installed at multiple locations throughout the property.

Guests will be able to enjoy tours of the outside beauty areas of the property at their own pace, stroll through the outdoor gardens, and enjoy the beautiful marsh views and wildlife.

The inside of the home will not be open to the public.

Leaders say Gullah presentations will be held outdoors with social distancing maintained and guests can enjoy other special outdoor presentations that include beehive demonstrations, farming, horticulture, and more when the plantation reopens.

Boone Hall Plantation will reopen on Thursday, May 21st, Friday, May 22nd and Saturday, May 23rd from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m., then on Sunday, May 24th from 12:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on Memorial Day from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

The plantation will then be open Thursday through Sunday on the following weekends until it becomes appropriate to open every day.

Boone Hall’s reopening comes with new leadership. Jim Westerhold has been named General Manager of Boone Hall Plantation and Farms.

Westerhold was Boone Hall owner Willie McRae’s personal choice to guide the plantation moving forward prior to his passing.

“Willie McRae was a Lowcountry giant. Those are some big shoes to fill. But I am honored to be given the opportunity and tremendous responsibility to lead Boone Hall to new heights while still keeping in place the values and legacy he left behind,” said Westerhold.