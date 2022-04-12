NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Borden Dairy will cease operations at its plant in North Charleston next month.

A company representing Borden told News 2 the decision comes following a recent financial and operational review of the North Charleston plant.

The plant is located off Lacross Road and is visible from Interstate 26.

Both employees and customers were informed the manufacturing plant would be closing at the end of May 2022, and that products would be withdrawn from the South Carolina retail market.

“While the decision was a difficult one, the company has determined that it could no longer support the location’s continued operation,” representatives said.

Borden has maintained the iconic “Coburg Cow” signage on Savannah Highway since the company changed hands years ago. We are told the closure will have “no effect on the sign.”

The company said it will assist affected employees through the transition by “offering notification pay, the opportunity to apply for roles at other locations as well as outplacement assistance to help them find new employment.”

It said all employees who stay on through the closure date will be eligible for severance and retention pay consideration.