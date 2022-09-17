EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Two dogs are getting ready to tie the knot, or the leash, for a good cause.

Two Boston terriers, Sunny and Mojo, are getting married Saturday at Muttigans in Emerald Isle. People are invited to attend and watch the couple say “I do” and are encouraged to leave donations for “Adoptions First” as “wedding gifts” for the newly married pups.

Several local small businesses are participating in this over-the-top fun event that will be held on the porch of the Emerald Isle location.

“We know with everything going on in the world, even just a place to relax and have fun and like our motto was pausing, enjoy life,” said Wendy Rivera, founder and CEO of Muttigans. “That’s why we’re doing it because we love having fun in a safe environment and fun environment.”

The blushing bride, Sunny, had a “say yes to the dress” photo shoot before the ceremony, and their was a rehearsal dinner on Friday.