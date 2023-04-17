CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 13-year-old boy climbed into an arcade “claw” game Sunday after at Carowinds and got stuck, a spokesperson for the Charlotte-area amusement park said.

Staff members were notified just before 2 p.m. that the boy teenager had climbed into the Cosmic XL Bonus Game located in the Thrill Zone to try to steal a prize, the spokesperson said.

He was stuck inside the machine for 17 minutes, according to members of the park’s medical staff who helped get him out.

He was turned over to a guardian after receiving medical treatment.