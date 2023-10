SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — A 6-year-old boy who fell from a golf cart was hit and killed on Saturday evening, according to the Berkeley County Coroner’s Office.

The 6-year-old was a passenger on the golf cart when Coroner Darnell Hartwell said he fell from the vehicle while on North Creek Drive in Summerville.

Hartwell said his office was contacted at about 7 p.m. by a nearby hospital regarding the child’s death. The coroner’s office and South Carolina Highway Patrol are investigating.