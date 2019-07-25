Boy shot in upstate SC, deputies investigating

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg County deputies responded to a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Chuck Wright said a juvenile was shot at about 4 p.m. in the 100 block of Marlette Avenue. That’s in a small pocket of mobile homes off Lone Oak Road.

“I’m not sure what it’s over. Whatever it is and for a juvenile to get shot it’s not appropriate that’s for sure,” said Wright.

Wright said two men in a small white car were seen driving away from this mostly Spanish speaking community.

“I want to help but the information is coming through methodically slow because I’m having to wait for translators out here,” said Wright.

Despite the language barrier, detectives managed to gather some initial details.

“I know they had some sort of phone transaction whether it was Snapchat, I don’t know, texting, but they met and it turned sideways somehow but I don’t know the details of that yet until we find these two people. They can tell us what happened,” said Wright.

Moments before the neighborhood turned into a crime scene, Esteban Flores Sanchez, 17, said he was at home playing a video game involving characters with guns.

With virtual reality gunfire on his television screen, Flores Sanchez said he heard a loud bang that sounded more real.

“I thought I heard something. I didn’t know if it was from the game or not because I had my earbuds in so I took them off and I didn’t hear nothing. So I put my earbuds back in and then I heard something right before I put it back in,” he said.

Five minutes later, he said it was clear something bad had happened not too far from his front door.

“I came outside and saw a lot of cops so I started wondering what happened and I realized it was like a shooting,” he said.

The boy’s condition is unknown at this time.