WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Fire officials in Colleton County said an alert from a 10-year-old boy helped to save a home on Jones Swamp Road over the weekend.

The boy told officials that he noticed smoke coming from a home across the street just after 1 p.m. Saturday.

“He told his grandfather who called 9-1-1. Fire-Rescue units from Station 26 arrived about three minutes later to find smoke coming from the doublewide mobile home,” explained officials with Colleton County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters went into the home through a rear door and found a utility room that had burned into the master bedroom.

“The fire had just begun to reach the attic space, but crews were able to stop the spread of the fire and saved the home,” officials said.

Photo courtesy: Colleton County Fire Rescue

No one was inside the home when the fire began. Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the two rooms which they said suffered substantial damage.

Much of the home received smoke damage, but officials said most of the personal items were saved.

No injuries were reported.

Fire rescue officials said the fire appeared to have started in the utility room.