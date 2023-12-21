COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Upon inspection, SCDOT temporarily closed the bridge on I-20 westbound over the Wateree River near Camden for emergency repairs, which will greatly impact travel ahead of the holidays.

Crews are being mobilized to get the emergency repairs underway, South Carolina Department of Transportation said in a news release.

Secretary of Transportation, Christy A. Hall said in the release that she’s instructed crews to work around the clock to expedite the repair of the bridge.

“I recognize the inconvenience and we never want to have to close any primary or interstate route,” Hall said. “But safety is our number one priority. I am asking drivers to be patient and know that we are doing everything we can to get the bridge open for traffic as quickly and safely as possible.”

Law enforcement is on-site to assist with traffic control and drivers in the area should slow down and follow signs, SCDOT said.

A detour is being established and signs will be in place to direct drivers around the closure. Community members are encouraged to check 511sc.org for real time travel conditions and to avoid the area if possible.