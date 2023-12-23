COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — The bridge on I-20 westbound over the Wateree River that has been closed since Thursday has reopened for traffic, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

SCDOT made the announcement of the reopening Saturday in a news release.

Following an emergency closure, SCDOT said crews worked around the clock to make the repairs to the bridge and reopened the bridge in just over 48 hours.

Secretary of Transportation, Christy A. Hall said she appreciates the hard work of the crews that expedited the repair work.

“I also want to thank the contractors and material suppliers that worked side by side with us to get this emergency work finished quickly,” Hall said. “SCDOT is committed to addressing the continued need for the replacement and rehabilitation of bridge structures across our network and ensuring the safety of everyone that travels the roads in South Carolina.”

SCDOT said traffic engineering employees, state and local law enforcement agencies, and State Highway Emergency Program responders supported the repair efforts.

SCDOT said the departments helped the repair effort by monitoring and managing traffic throughout the closure, construction, and process of reopening the interstate to allow for the smooth flow of traffic through the previously closed area.

This bridge was already programmed for rehabilitation along with the replacement and rehabilitation of two other bridges along this corridor, SCDOT said.

That project is still moving forward, and additional details about the construction timeline will be provided as they become available, according to SCDOT.

Count on News13 for updates.