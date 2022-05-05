COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) — South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Thursday announced the arrest of a Pickens man on one charge of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Henry Ervil Swinney III (53), brother of Clemson football Coach Dabo Swinney, was arrested in April for allegedly distributing child sexual abuse material.

According to a warrant, Swinney disseminated “material containing a visual representation of a minor engaged in sexual activity and/or appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity, via a file sharing link referred to as ‘Mega.'”

If convicted, Swinney could face up to ten years in prison.