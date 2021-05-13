Brunswick County middle school teacher charged with having 25 pounds of pot, growing it in greenhouse

BRUNSWICK CO, N.C. (WBTW) – A Brunswick County middle school teacher has resigned after being accused of possessing nearly 25 pounds of marijuana and growing it at her home in Leland.

Catherine Teague, 47, is charged with trafficking marijuana and manufacture possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell or deliver. She was charged by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday.

Warrants say Teague was growing marijuana “hydroponically” in a greenhouse and in pots in the backyard. The warrant also states she had a plastic bong, grinder, and rolling papers on her.

According to Brunswick County Schools, Teague was a sixth-grade teacher who was first hired in 1996. She has been on a leave of absence since Jan. 19. Since that time, she has not been engaged with teaching students, the district said in a release.

Teague resigned from her teaching position on Wednesday, according to the district. Her total salary with the district at Leland Middle School was $54,700, the district said.

She is in the Brunswick County jail under a $110,500 bond.