Building collapse leaves 1 dead in North Carolina

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — One person died Saturday afternoon when a building collapsed in Wayne County east of Goldsboro, officials said.

The incident was reported in a neighborhood near Elroy township just before 2:40 p.m., according to Wayne County officials.

A 911 caller said that a building at 320 Longs Plant Farm Road had collapsed with someone inside, officials said.

Authorities confirmed that someone died in the incident. However, that person’s name will not be released until after relatives are notified.

Elroy Volunteer Fire Department and Wayne County EMS responded to the incident, according to Joel Gillie, spokesman for Wayne County.

No other information was released.