Burned body found in Maxton home

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Deputies found a body, which was burned, in a Maxton home.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Thursday at 7:03 p.m. responded to a call about a body found at 187 Ardell Road. Upon the deputies’ arrival, a body was found burned in the home.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the case as a homicide.

The body will be sent to the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy to identify the person and determine a cause of death.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Robeson County Emergency Management assisted with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at (910) 671-3100 or (910) 671-3170.