POLK COUNTY, N.C (WSPA) — A North Carolina school bus driver died two days after being charged in a crash that injured five students in Polk County.

The crash happened on Feb. 16 when the bus with 21 students on board went off the road, down a bank and rolled onto its side along Howard Gap Road. Five of the students were taken to the hospital.

The driver, Jay Gardner, 59, of Mill Spring, was charged with failure to maintain lane control. He died unexpectedly two days after the crash, according to the superintendent of Polk County schools. Authorities have not said how he died.

Gardner became a bus driver for the Polk County school district in 2015.