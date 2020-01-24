Bus driver on leave after pulling taser, SC school district says

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A school bus driver is on administrative leave after the school district says she pulled out a taser to stop a disruption on the bus.

According to Spartanburg School District 7, the driver held up a small pink combination taser and flashlight to “address what she perceived to be a disruptive bus route.”

The district released a statement saying “we are disappointed that this driver’s decision to bring an unauthorized deterrent (in this case a taser) into the presence of students and on school property has created such a disruption for all involved.”

The driver was placed on administrative leave and the district is in the process of investigating the incident.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were called to the Southern Pines Apartments for a disturbance involving a school bus.

Deputies said they spoke to numerous people at the scene and there was no evidence that anyone was threatened with a taser or that a taser was produced during the incident.

LATEST HEADLINES: