Business licenses of two SC ‘massage parlors’ revoked

DORCHESTER, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Council has voted to revoke the business licenses of Luna Massage LLC and Massage Serenity.

The vote came following a 5:30 p.m. County Council meeting, according to Dorchester County Government.

The businesses are owned by Hong Song Wang (49), who was arrested by officials in Berkeley County in early December on charges related to prostitution and running a brothel.

In November of 2018, records from the State Law Enforcement Division revealed that the Moncks Corner Police Department advised SLED agents they had received complaints about the Wenxin Day Spa and Massage Business for providing sexual services to its customers.

That investigation eventually grew to include a second spa, Massage Serenity, in Dorchester County.

She is now facing charges in Dorchester County as well.