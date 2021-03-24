As North Carolina eases COVID-19 restrictions, some Lumberton businesses don’t plan to make changes

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Some Lumberton businesses said they don’t plan to make any changes to how they’ve been operating under current COVID-19 restrictions, even as Governor Roy Cooper announced Tuesday that some restrictions would be easing.

General Manager for The Wing Company Jason Olsen said because of the size of his restaurant/bar and other areas, such as limited staff, he’s not making many changes come Friday. Olsen also stated that even though the alcohol curfew will be lifted on Friday, he’s making the decision not to lift it in his business.

“We are limited capacity, we are limited staff, we have to train new people because we can’t Friday automatically open until 2 o’clock in the morning because we don’t have the staff to because we had to have limited staff to make the business successful,” Olsen said.

Staff at Elite Hair and Spa will be able to operate at 100% capacity, but they all agree that being safe is more important that any restriction being lifted. Shalina Texidor, Natural Hair Care Specialist, said business has run smooth before the lift and it will continue to do so even after.

“We’re still going to wear masks regardless of restrictions just because you have a personal responsibility to yourself and the people around you and at your home to wear a mask. So, we’re going to still wear a mask. I’m still going to wear a mask and require masks. Yes!”

Eased restrictions are as followed:

Indoors and Outdoors up to 100% Capacity, Subject to Masks and 6 feet social distancing

Museums and Aquariums

Retail Businesses

Salons, personal care and grooming businesses, tattoo parlors

Indoors up to 75% and Outdoors up to 100% Capacity, Subject to Masks and 6 feet social distancing

Restaurants

Breweries, Wineries, and Distilleries

Recreation (e.g., bowling, skating, rock climbing)

Fitness and Physical Activity Facilities (e.g., gyms, yoga studios, fitness centers)

Pools

Amusement Parks

Indoors and Outdoors up to 50% Capacity, Subject to Masks and 6 feet social distancing

Bars

Movie Theaters*

Gaming Facilities*

Meeting, Reception, and Conference Spaces

Lounges (including tobacco) and Night Clubs

Auditoriums, Arenas, and other venues for live performances

Sports Arenas and Fields (includes professional, collegiate, and amateur

*Movie theaters and gaming facilities may operate at up to 75% capacity outdoors.