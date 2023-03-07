HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD) — The only living son of Alex Murdaugh, who was convicted last week of brutally murdering his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul, filed a police report Sunday claiming that he is being stalked.

Buster Murdaugh and his girlfriend, Brooklyn, told police Sunday morning that photos of them inside their home appeared in a New York Post article that day. They reviewed Ring doorbell camera footage and “observed a suspicious grey Dodge Challenger” lingering outside the residence at about 6:40 p.m. Saturday, according to the report filed with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office said extra patrols would be added and told Buster to note any suspicious activities.

At about 11 a.m., Buster’s girlfriend contacted the sheriff’s office and said they “were being followed by ‘the media’ in a grey Chevrolet SUV.”

A deputy patrolling the area saw the SUV speeding and making an improper lane change. The deputy conducted a traffic stop and saw a bag in the front seat “similar to a camera bag.”

The driver received a warning for the traffic violations and was released.