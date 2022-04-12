WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Government is crediting the quick actions of bystanders for playing a large role in saving the lives of a family involved in a serious crash.

According to officials, the trailer of a log truck became unhitched, causing the logs to tumble off and strike a minivan carrying three adults and two children Monday off County Line Road in Andrews.

The van caught on fire during the collision and the family was trapped inside.

The driver of the log truck and two other truck drivers got all five passengers safely out of the van and waited with them for EMS to arrive.

Bystanders also helped remove logs that were blocking the road.

“Fire Chief Randy Swinton wants to thank those who helped the family stranded in the van, and for helping move logs so they could put the fire and clear the situation,” officials with Williamsburg County said.

It is unclear if anyone was injured during the incident.