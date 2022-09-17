COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — It’s been two months since the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline transitioned to 988, and according to mental health advocates, calls to South Carolina’s only national lifeline call center have increased 63% since the change.

Members of the South Carolina Suicide Prevention Coalition met in Columbia this week and discussed various programs and initiatives in the state.

Jennifer Roberts of the Charleston Dorchester Mental Health Center said data shows that 75% of calls in the state are being answered at a call center in Greenville. The remaining 25% have been routed to centers in other states.

“The call centers do have information about the rest of the states,” Roberts said. “They do their best to either connect people to those resources or give them the information.”

Advocates worry that when calls get routed out of state it could take longer for the call to be picked up and that someone in a crisis may hang up before talking with someone.

According to Roberts, the goal is to have 100% of calls from South Carolinians answered in the state.

Lawmakers allocated money in the current state budget for a backup center in Charleston County. It’s expected to be operational in early 2023.

Advocates have also urged lawmakers to establish a sustainable state funding mechanism for 988 call center staffing.

“We really need to be able to staff those positions and those call centers,” said Bill Lindsey, executive director of NAMI-SC. NAMI is short for National Alliance on Mental Illness.

“This senator hears you, and I think there’s a House member out there, and he may hear you, too,” Republican Sen. Katrina Shealy of Lexington said during the coalition meeting,

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you can call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988. You can also call the state Department of Mental Health’s mobile-crisis team at 833-364-2274.