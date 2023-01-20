CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three Marines, including one from Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, have been arrested for their participation in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol.

According to Military.com, Dodge Dale Hellonen was arrested at Camp Lejeune on four charges related to the incident that took place on the same day of the certification of Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential election. He is a sergeant assigned to the 3rd Marine Raider Support Battalion.

The other Marines arrested were Micah Coomer and Joshua Abate. Coomer is a corporal assigned to 1st Radio Battalion I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group at Camp Pendleton in California. Abate is a sergeant assigned to the Marine Corps’ Cryptologic Support Battalion at Fort Meade, Md., Military.com reports.

Their arrests were revealed in court documents that were unsealed on Thursday, according to multiple media outlets. Their charges include knowingly entering a restricted building, two counts of disorderly conduct and parading or picketing inside the U.S. Capitol.