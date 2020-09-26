Camp Lejeune marine caught after fleeing the area

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) – A marine from Camp Lejeune is caught after fleeing the area.
The Richlands Police Department and Onslow County Sheriff’s Office apprehended Lance Cpl. Miller Friday around 8 p.m. in Richlands.
Lance Cpl. Shawn M. Miller, fled from Camp Lejeune Thursday afternoon after being ordered to pretrial confinement for an alleged criminal activity, according to a press release.
Miller was transported to the Onslow County Detention Center and is being held on an armed robbery charge brought by the Pender County Court.
The marine who is a field artillery cannoneer with 2d Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, has active warrants in North Carolina.
