COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Candidates for part-time judicial positions can be a chairperson of political groups, according to a ruling this month from the South Carolina Advisory Committee on Standards of Judicial Conduct.

The decision, which is the 12th opinion the committee has published this year, cites a case that does not include the name of the political organization, the candidate or the state region where the question originated.

The committee was faced with answering if a candidate for an associate municipal judge position, who also was a county chairperson for a political group, can keep their position with the group if they are appointed as a judge. The associate judge would work about 10 days a year as a substitute for when the municipal court judge isn’t able to be in the courtroom.

Judges are banned from “engaging in appropriate judicial activity,” under the Code of Judicial Conduct, with the committee quoting code that states a judge cannot “act as a leader or hold an office in a political organization.”

The caveat, the committee wrote, is that there are exceptions for part-time judges. The rules also state that part-time judges are not required “to comply at any time” with the part of the code targeting holding office on political organizations.