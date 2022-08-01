NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Officials have declared that an unattended candle caused an apartment fire Saturday night in North Charleston.

According to the North Charleston Fire Department, firefighters responded to a 911 call regarding an apartment fire just before 10 p.m. on Cumberland Way.

When crews arrived on scene, they found smoke coming from the second story.

One person was found unconscious on the stairs and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A report from NCFD says the patient went back into the building in an attempt to fight the fire and was overcome with smoke.

Four people are displaced as a result of the fire and are being assisted by Red Cross.