DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A family was displaced after an accidental house fire caused by a candle at 9:45 p.m. Sunday in Durham, according to officials.

The incident occurred in the 2000 block of Richwood Road, according to a news release from Durham fire officials.

When crews arrived, flames could be seen coming from the single-story home.

“An attack line was quickly put in place and the fire was under control within five minutes,” officials said in the news release.

Officials said 37 firefighters responded to battle the fire. The blaze caused moderate fire and smoke damage inside the home.

The fire started when a candle fell on “combustible material,” according to authorities.

No one was injured. An adult and three children were displaced and are being helped by the American Red Cross.

Photo by Durham Fire Division Chief Jeff Roberts

Fire officials said candles should be kept at least a foot away from anything that can burn.