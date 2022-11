CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — A boat that capsized and threw three men into the harbor on Thursday washed ashore on Kiawah Island.

According to officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to an overturned boat at 7 a.m. Saturday in front of The Sandcastle.

Photo: Cindy Perry

CCSO said the vessel appears to be the same one involved in a Coast Guard rescue earlier this week.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources coordinated the removal of the boat.