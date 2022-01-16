Car break-in suspect dead after officer-involved shooting in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Police in North Charleston said the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a deadly officer-involved shooting Sunday morning.

According to authorities, officers responded to the area of Crossroads about 4 a.m. Sunday to investigate a vehicle break-in. A suspect fled after being identified by police.

Officials said shots were fired as officers tried to apprehend the suspect and the person was killed.

No other information was immediately available.