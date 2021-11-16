Vehicle crashes into back of school bus in Scotland County; 1 person flown to hospital

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Two females in a vehicle that rear-ended a Scotland County school bus on Tuesday were among six people taken to the hospital after the crash, the district said in a Facebook said.

The crash, involving Bus No. 289, happened while the bus was stopped at a railroad crossing the district said. Two students and two staff members were on the bus and were also taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital as a precaution, the district said.

The district said parents were notified immediately after the crash.

According to the district, a vehicle with the two females, ages 14 and 19, inside was leaving Scotland High School when their car went under the back of the bus. One of them was flown to a hospital and the other was taken to Scotland Memorial. It’s not clear which one was flown to the hospital.

No information about their conditions was immediately available. The crash remains under investigation. Count on News13 for updates.