Car crashes into Lumberton building after shots fired during fight

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — A car crashed into a building early Monday morning in Lumberton after being shot at during a fight, according to police.

The incident happened at about midnight in the parking lot of Brandon’s Quick Check on East 5th Street when two people in a red car fired shots at people in a black SUV, according to Lumberton police.

The black car drove across the street and crashed through a wall at Dixie Drive-In, according to police. No one was in the building at the time.

The people inside the black car ran away, according to police. At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured as a result of the shots fired or the crash.

Investigators are working to identify all of the people involved. Anyone with information is asked to call Lumberton Police Detective Layton Bartley at 910-671-3845.

