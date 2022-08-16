RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A driver plowed his car through a Raleigh restaurant’s outdoor deck Monday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened just after 4:50 p.m. at the corner of Duraleigh and Edwards Mill roads, according to Raleigh police.

A Toyota driven by a 70-year-old man smashed through the outdoor deck of Rudino’s Sports Corner, officials said.

Police said the driver accidentally hit the gas pedal instead of the brake.

No one was injured in the wreck.

The railing of the deck along with several pieces of furniture were destroyed in the crash.

Photo by Virgil Price/CBS 17

Photo by Virgil Price/CBS 17

Photo by Virgil Price/CBS 17

It’s not clear if the driver will face charges in the incident.