Car dealer burglary suspect shot, killed during altercation with North Carolina officer

CONCORD, NC (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A burglary suspect at a Concord car dealership was shot and killed following an altercation with an officer, the Concord Police Department said on Sunday.

Officers responded to calls regarding a burglary around 5 a.m. on Sunday at Modern Nissan located at 967 Concord Parkway. Officers immediately found a man attempting to steal a vehicle, the police report indicated. A physical confrontation ensued and an officer shot the suspect. The suspect was transported to Atrium Cabarrus where he was later pronounced dead.

NCSBI will be investigating the incident and the officer will be placed on administrative leave pending the investigation.

The unidentified officer was not injured.