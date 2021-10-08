Car plows into North Carolina burger restaurant, killing 1 and injuring 3

SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) – One person was killed and three others were injured when a car plowed into a Siler City, North Carolina, restaurant on Friday, police said.

The car went into Johnson’s Drive-In, located on Highway 64 by E. Raleigh Street, around 1:10 p.m., police said.

The car hit four people who were waiting in the parking lot waiting for food, police said.

One person was killed and the three others were injured. One of the injured was airlifted to Chapel Hill.

The other two who were injured were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the car was not injured and the restaurant did not sustain major damage.

Siler City police are investigating how the car crashed into the building.