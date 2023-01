LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) — Multiple crews worked to recover a vehicle from the water Saturday night following a crash.

According to C&B Fire Department, crews were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash that left a car submerged in the water in Ladson.

C&B Fire Department

Officials confirmed that the incident happened in the area of Farmington Road.

At this time, there is no word on the driver’s condition.