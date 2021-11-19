Carbon monoxide responsible for deaths of North Carolina teens found in car, autopsy says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – An autopsy report confirms accidental carbon monoxide poisoning was responsible for the death of two teens found dead in a car in North Carolina last month.

The Hoke County Sheriff’s Office said Britany Carolina Munoz Ramirez and Ailton Sebastian Tirado-Martinez were found dead inside a parked car near Don Steed Elementary School in Raeford on Oct. 25.

The autopsy report from the North Carolina Medical Examiner said the teens had no reported medical history or history of drug abuse. It said the two had attended a party at a friend’s house and were on their way home after midnight on Oct. 24.

When they had not returned home, family and friends began looking for them. The teens were found dead in the backseat of a car in a parking lot. The report said the windows were up and the ignition was on.

No alcohol was found in either of the teens.

In a statement, The Hoke County Schools Superintendent, Dr. Debra Dowless had previously said, “This is a great loss for our entire district family. We offer our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and the HCHS community in their time of need.”