GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — More than $422,000 has been stolen from hundreds of families in the Piedmont Triad in a scam targeting those who rely on food assistance.

More than 500 Guilford County households have been victimized by EBT card skimmers found at several Walmart locations in Greensboro and High Point, authorities said.

Now, Guildford County officials are working to get people their money back.

“Hundreds of dollars. Life-changing reductions,” said Chad Gurley the deputy social services director in Guilford County.

Authorities said anyone who thinks they’re a victim should first report the issue to police. The next step is to get a new EBT card and pin number.

So far, the average loss per family in North Carolina is about $450. Last year, the Department of Health and Human Services reported about $338,000 lost in scams. This year, more than $1 million has been stolen.

“Nobody could have predicted this skimming,” Gurley said. “Nobody could have predicted that they were trying to hit the families that are in the most need.”

Guilford County’s Department of Social Services says you need to check your EBT account regularly and make sure to change settings in the EBT app to restrict out-of-state transactions.

“We are seeing them use those benefits in other states…whoever is skimming, they are taking the benefits and using them across state lines,” Gurley said.

Before swiping your card, check for anything loose on the card reader. So far, nobody has gotten their money back. The state has submitted a request to the United States Department of Agriculture to get refunds for families, but local offices are still waiting.

“Realistically, it could be anywhere from six months to a year, we just don’t know right now,” Gurley said.

Gurley said his office has no words for why the scammers chose this group to victimize.

“Just because individuals have EBT does not mean that they are the bottom of society,” Gurley said. “It just means they went through circumstances that allowed them to get on services to survive.”

Guilford is not the only county dealing with the problem. Forsyth County has 11 cases so far with more than $5,000 in losses, while Davidson County is reporting about $13,000 stolen.