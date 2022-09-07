MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Cards Against Humanity, a popular party game, is donating 100% of profits from orders placed in South Carolina to the National Network of Abortion Funds.

“Today, we are releasing some new packs,” a statement on its website reads. “But while the packs were being printed, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, and your state immediately turned itself into a dystopian forced-birth hellscape.”

Cards Against Humanity said it’s “donating 100% of profits from orders to your nightmare-state to the National Network of Abortion Funds, plus $100,000 right now, to help the people most ****** over by the Republicans in your state government. We don’t need your money.”

People in South Carolina who place an order will be greeted with a message that reads “****! You live in South Carolina, a theocratic hellscape where human beings are forced to carry unwanted pregnancies by threat of imprisonment.”

Screenshot from Cards Against Humanity website

Under the message, buyers can either acknowledge the message or chip in an extra $5, which the company will match. There’s also a third option that states “What!? I’m pro-life! I didn’t agree to this.”

Buyers who click that button are greeted with a second message that reads “So you don’t want us using your money to pay for abortions? You know, sometimes people have values imposed upon them by bigger, more powerful entities, and they are forced to do things they don’t want to do, like carry an unwanted pregnancy. For example, we just added an extra $5 donation to the National Network of Abortion Funds to your cart.”

Screenshot from Cards Against Humanity website

Cards Against Humanity is also donating the profits from orders placed in other states that have restricted access to abortions since the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Proceeds from orders placed in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, Wisconsin, and Wyoming will also be donated.

Cards Against Humanity is a popular party game in which players play cards in order to make jokes, often crude and vulgar.