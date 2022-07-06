FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — A Florida woman has been charged after sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina said she stabbed a man while driving on Interstate 95 before pushing him out of their moving car.

Cumberland County authorities charged Arlene Mary Bonitz, 57, of Palm Harbor, Florida, with assault with a deadly weapon after the June 26 incident near the 64-mile marker in Godwin.

Deputies said Bonitz was the man suffered from cognitive problems and that Bonitz was his caretaker.

According to deputies, Bonitz stabbed the man several times with a Sharpie marker and then pushed him out of the car, which was going about 60 mph at the time. She then drove several miles before crashing the vehicle.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol responded to the crash, but authorities have not said what caused the wreck.

Bonitz and the man were both taken to a local hospital. The man suffered a broken his pelvis and had road rash on his face, hands, and legs, deputies said.

Bonitz was arrested on Friday and taken to the Cumberland County Detention Center where she was held on a $75,000 secured bond.