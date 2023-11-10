(WBTW) — The Carolina Squat ban will take effect Sunday, and all “squatted” vehicles will be illegal to operate on South Carolina roads.

In May, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed legislation banning the so-called Carolina Squat and restricting other vehicle modifications.

There are two main parts of the law.

One makes it illegal for a person to drive any passenger vehicle other than a pickup truck that has been raised or lowered by more than six inches. Violations will be considered a misdemeanor office with fines of $25 to $50.

The second part includes pickup trucks and makes them illegal if the “suspension, frame, or chassis, the height of the front fender is raised or lowered four or more inches greater than the height of the rear fender.”

Violators will be fined $100 for a first offense, $200 for a second offense and $300 for a third offense. The third offense also carries a one-year driver’s license suspension.

South Carolina law enforcement will only issue warning citations for the first six months, after which drivers will begin to receive tickets, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety said on its Facebook.

For more information on the Carolina Squat and other SC traffic laws, drivers are asked to click here.