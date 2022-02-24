COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — A proposed piece of legislation that would ban the “Carolina Squat” will have a third reading in the South Carolina Senate on Friday.

State senators voted 33-1 on Thursday for the bill’s second reading. After the third reading, it would go to the South Carolina House of Representatives for approval.

The bill, proposed by Sen. Luke Rankin, R-Horry County, would ban vehicle modifications that raise a front fender four or more inches higher than its rear fender.

It would go into effect 180 days after being passed by the General Assembly and approved by the governor. For the first 180 days of being in effect, authorities would only hand out warning tickets for violating the law.

Violating the law would be a misdemeanor, and come with a penalty of between $25 and $50.

North Carolina passed a similar law last year, which went into effect in December.