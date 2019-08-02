Carowinds announces new parade at 2019 WinterFest event

CHARLOTTE, NC AREA (WBTW) – There will be a new parade at Carowinds’ WinterFest event this upcoming holiday season.

Carowinds announced the addition of the Wonderland Parade for the 2019 WinterFest event on Friday.

The parade will feature floats built by Kern Studios in Louisiana, which has also built Mardi Gras floats, a press release from Carowinds said. “WinterFest performers from across the park will join the merry procession as it winds through the park spreading holiday joy.”

WinterFest will be open on select nights from November 24 until December 31.

For more information, visit Carowinds’ website here.