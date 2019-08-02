Carowinds announces new parade at 2019 WinterFest event

State - Regional
Posted: / Updated:

Illustration provided by Carowinds.

CHARLOTTE, NC AREA (WBTW) – There will be a new parade at Carowinds’ WinterFest event this upcoming holiday season.

Carowinds announced the addition of the Wonderland Parade for the 2019 WinterFest event on Friday.

The parade will feature floats built by Kern Studios in Louisiana, which has also built Mardi Gras floats, a press release from Carowinds said. “WinterFest performers from across the park will join the merry procession as it winds through the park spreading holiday joy.”

WinterFest will be open on select nights from November 24 until December 31.

For more information, visit Carowinds’ website here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: