CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The masks are off and the fun is back at Carowinds.

For the first time in two years, the park in North Carolina is opening with no COVID restrictions.

The gates are open for Preview Night for season pass holders only. Park guests don’t have to wear masks for the first time in two years.

Carowinds will be restriction-free. There are also no capacity limits like last year when park guests had to make reservations. Those are not required, and it’s business as usual at Carowinds.

The park officially opens for the year Saturday morning at 10.

Like pretty much every industry, Carowinds needs workers.

“We do have a lot of open positions, we have 1,000 open positions, any job, we have food, we have merchandise, we have marketing. We have full-time associates, part-time associates, and the greatest thing it’s starting at 15 dollars an hour starting pay,” said Courtney Weber from Carowinds.

Carowinds says they go by the strictest COVID restrictions in the area, so for instance, Mecklenburg County had the toughest COVID requirements, but once they lifted their mask mandate recently, that cleared the way for Carowinds to do the same.