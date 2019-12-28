Carriage horses damage two cars in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department (CPD) was called to South Market Street between Meeting and Church Streets around 3:15 p.m. on Friday regarding an incident involving a carriage horse and two cars.

Officials say that a horse pulling a carriage for Palmetto Carriage Works became agitated and jumped on the back of a car.

The tour guide was able to get get the horse down off the back of the first car, but the horse proceeded to jump on the back of another car.

Employees from the Palmetto Carriage Works were able to get the horse under control.

CPD says that during the event, one person jumped out of the carriage, but was not injured.

One juvenile who was a passenger in one of the cars was checked by EMS, but was not transported from the scene, according to CPD.

Palmetto Carriage Works released a statement reading in part:

On Friday afternoon, Rockstar and Midnight, two horses at Palmetto Carriage Works, took an unsupervised stroll down one block of Market Street. In the process, their attached yoke made contact with several vehicles parked adjacent to the Market. At no time did a horse ‘jump on’ a vehicle. “

Palmetto Carriage Works says that they are covering the damages to the cars and will review procedures and safety measures to make sure something like this never happens again.

The horses involved in the incident will be taken off the street and will spend some time at Palmetto Carriage Works’ farm on James Island, according to the statement.