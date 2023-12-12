CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A key player in one of Charlotte’s most infamous crimes died recently, according to state officials.

State prison officials said Van Brett Watkins, the hitman who always maintained that former Carolina Panthers receiver Rae Carruth hired him in the death of his girlfriend, died earlier this month in a North Carolina prison at age 63.

Carruth purportedly hired Watkins to kill Cherica Adams and her unborn son. Watkins reportedly shot Adams and her unborn son several times during an incident in south Charlotte. Though the baby, Chancellor Lee Adams, survived the shooting, he was born prematurely with permanent brain damage.

Watkins got the brunt of the punishment from the shooting. Correction officials published his projected release date for 2045.

Carruth moved to Pennsylvania in 2018 after his release. He served 19 years for his role in the murder.