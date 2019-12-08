Cash register to blame for early morning fire at North Carolina Home Goods store

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Fire officials say an issue with cash register was the cause of an early morning fire at the Home Goods store located in the 8200 block of Renaissance Parkway.

Firefighters responded to the store to find several alarms activating and heavy smoke coming from the front door.

Authorities say 32 firefighters, with the help a full sprinkler system, quickly extinguished the fire.

The entire store sustained heavy smoke and water damage.

No one was injured and no other stores were affected.

The store will remain closed until the damage is repaired.

