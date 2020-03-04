Casting agents are seeking specific extras for season 2 of ‘The Righteous Gemstones’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Casting agents in the South Carolina say HBO’s ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ is just weeks away from beginning production on season 2 and need you on set!

While the show is looking for extras of all ages, types, and races, casting agents are looking for some specific requests for the upcoming production.

Do you fit the build? Agents are searching for 23 muscular males – like competitive bodybuilders, powerlifters, and males with large muscles between ages 20-30.

90 African American males are needed for a 1960’s scene. Extras must have or be willing to have hair or facial hair adjusted to correctly reflect the era. Filming date for this is March 13.

Very tall, large male – one that is an experienced wrestler is preferred. You must have or be willing to have hair and facial hair reflective of the 60’s era. They are also searching for 2 little people.

Identical twins who are between ages 5-12 months are also needed.

Finally, agents are requesting characters who can provide “interesting character type faces” – those who could portray everything from down on luck pathetic to dangerous looking. Most should be middle-aged.

Submissions should be sent to trg2extras@gmail.com with the subject line being your age, ethnicity, gender, city/state you reside. If you are submitting for a specific request, please include that as well.

Be sure to include two current photos (close up and full length) which can be taken with a cellphone, your name, phone number, age, city/state, height/weight, clothing sized, description of tattoos and piercings.

