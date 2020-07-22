Casting directors not yet ready for “Outer Banks” casting call

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Casting directors say a recent listing calling for extras to appear in Netflix’s hit series “Outer Banks” was a scam.

An agent with TW Cast and Recruit said Netflix’s PR team has been notified about the fake announcement.

The show takes place in North Carolina’s Outer Banks; however, it was filmed in various locations throughout Charleston, including Mount Pleasant’s Old Village, Shem Creek, Kiawah Island, and downtown Charleston.

The scam posting said casting directors are looking for teen and young adult actors to appear in the background of the show and that the deadline to apply is Monday, September 7th.

News 2 has reached out to Netflix for an official statement.

OUTER BANKS | Photo: Curtis Baker/Netflix