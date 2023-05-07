RAVENEL, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are on the scene of a shooting involving a Charleston County deputy in Ravenel Sunday afternoon.

According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, northbound lanes are closed near 4915 Savannah Highway for a shooting involving a deputy.

CCSO says the deputy received serious injuries and was transported to MUSC. The deputy is in stable condition.

A subject was shot during the incident and died at the scene. There is no known danger to the community.

The report from CCSO came in around 4:20 p.m.

